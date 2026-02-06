(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in the Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Aston Villa, and Manchester United believe that he could revitalise their attacking unit. Rogers will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Rogers has registered 16 goal contributions already this season.

He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and he’s likely to cost a lot of money. According to a report from Fichajes, any deal could be worth around €100 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to break the Bank for him. They need an elite creator like him.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace the Portuguese international properly. The Aston Villa star could be the ideal acquisition for them.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for the young playmaker. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s best clubs. He will hope to fight for major trophies with them in future.

Manchester United have the financial resources to pay the asking price, and it remains to be seen what they decide in the coming months. Aston Villa will not want to lose a player of his calibre, but they could be under pressure to sell if a suitable offer is presented.

Rogers has been linked to multiple clubs in recent weeks, and Manchester United should move quickly to get the deal done. There is likely to be intense competition for his signature in the summer.