Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United defender Leny Yoro

The defender has been linked with Real Madrid in the past, and they have been monitoring his progress since 2024. Manchester United signed the player for €62 million and are prepared to sanction his departure for €70 million at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid renews its interest in the player and signs him in the summer. It is no secret that they need more quality in the defensive unit. The Frenchman has shown he is a top talent with a bright future, and he can succeed in La Liga as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the Spanish outfit if the deal goes through.

Real Madrid have the financial muscle to pay €70 million for him, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Manchester United are quite vulnerable at the back as well, and losing the defender would be a blow for them.

The 20-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a world-class defender with the right guidance. Manchester United could regret letting him leave. Yoro has been labelled as a “special talent” in the past.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid should do everything in their power to sign the talented young defender. He could justify the investment in future and prove to be a long-term asset for them. They need to tighten up at the back if they are serious about winning major trophies again.

Meanwhile, Yoro might fancy a move to Real Madrid as well. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.