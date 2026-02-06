Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly planning for a busy summer transfer window, with sporting director Ross Wilson already working on key positions.

A report from iNews states that the Magpies are preparing some serious investment in their squad, with Eddie Howe set to get significant backing.

Sources are quoted in their report as saying there are already “constant meetings” taking place, and that “we’ve got clear plans on what we’d like to do”.

Which positions do Newcastle want to strengthen in the summer transfer window?

According to the report, Newcastle are looking for a new goalkeeper, a new centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder, and possible support for their strikers up front.

There are not yet that many specific names doing the rounds, though the report does note someone NUFC had their eye on for that midfield position.

The player in question is now unavailable, however.

Patrick Zabi was a target for Newcastle while he was at Reims, but he has instead recently ended up joining Paris FC.

Newcastle need significant spending after last summer’s nightmare

Newcastle have really suffered this season, with Howe’s side down in 11th place in the Premier League table.

It seems plainly obvious that the club weren’t prepared for the departure of Alexander Isak, but they must now use that money from his sale to fund new signings in a number of areas.

It’s also crucial that Newcastle don’t lose other star names, with worrying reports emerging this week that Arsenal are targeting Sandro Tonali.

Other big names like Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have been the subject of speculation, so it could end up being another long window for the north east club.