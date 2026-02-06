Tottenham star unhappy at the club is wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero’s standing as one of the Premier League’s most combative and accomplished centre-backs has not gone unnoticed across Europe, and his future at Tottenham is now under growing scrutiny.



According to TEAMtalk, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are showing serious interest in the Argentine defender amid signs of mounting frustration in north London.

At 27, Romero is entering what should be the peak years of his career.

Since arriving at Tottenham Hotspur, he has established himself as the heart of Spurs’ defense, admired for his aggression, leadership, and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

However, despite his individual growth, Tottenham’s wider project has struggled to match his ambitions.

Frustration behind the scenes at Tottenham

Romero’s discontent appears to stem from Tottenham’s recruitment strategy and their perceived inability to consistently strengthen the squad with elite-level signings.

Spurs’ recent transfer windows have focused heavily on youth, depth, and financial sustainability rather than marquee arrivals, a model that has drawn mixed reactions from senior players.

The defender’s frustration became public after he took to Instagram to comment on Spurs’ lack of squad depth, describing the situation as “unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”

While Romero did not explicitly call out the club hierarchy, the timing and tone of the message were widely interpreted as a clear expression of dissatisfaction, particularly given Tottenham’s recurring injury problems and struggles to compete on multiple fronts.

A move to Spain could appeal to Cristian Romero

For Romero, the appeal of a move to Spain is clear. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid offer regular Champions League football and realistic chances of competing for major honours, ambitions Romero is believed to hold strongly.

Barcelona admire his intensity and front-foot defending, viewing him as a potential long-term leader in their back line as they continue to rebuild under financial and sporting constraints.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are always alert to opportunities involving elite defenders.

With an ageing defensive core and a long-term succession plan already in motion, Romero’s profile, battle-hardened, experienced, and still in his prime, fits their recruitment philosophy.

