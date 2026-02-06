Wolves will be busy in January. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves attacker Jhon Arias is now closing in on a move away from the club this month.

According to a report from Globo Esporte, the player has signed a pre-contract agreement with Palmeiras, and the two clubs are now preparing the final paperwork ahead of the move.

The 28-year-old Colombian attacker is now set to complete a €25 million move to the Brazilian club next week.

Arias has played 23 Premier League matches for Wolves this season, and he has scored just once. His form has been erratic, and it will be interesting to see if he can recapture his peak form with the Brazilian club. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and versatile enough to play in multiple roles. He can play as a centre forward or a wide player. He could be a very useful addition to Palmeiras if he regains his confidence.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also sanctioned the departure of Jorgen Strand Larsen.

They are at the bottom of the league table, and they are fighting to survive. Losing these players will only further weaken them. It will be interesting to see if they can miraculously escape relegation this season. As things stand, they are the favourites to go down.

Meanwhile, the Colombian will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Brazil. He is 28 and at the peak of his powers. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the Brazilian outfit and win some trophies with them in the near future.