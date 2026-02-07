Leon Goretzka could leave Bayern Munich for Arsenal (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly likely to try again for the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The experienced Germany international turned down an approach from the Gunners at the end of the January transfer window, as reported by Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

Still, Falk also noted that Goretzka sees himself as being a good fit for Premier League football, so that could be good news for Arsenal as they’re expected to try again for him this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Goretzka has had a fine career at Bayern, but is not getting any younger, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s about to become available and that big clubs are interested.

Calciomercato’s report also names AC Milan as an option for the 31-year-old, while Falk also reported on interest from the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

Leon Goretzka linked again as Arsenal eye midfield rebuild

It seems like Goretzka is not the only target for Arsenal in midfield as they look to strengthen in that area of their squad this summer.

Sandro Tonali to Arsenal could be another saga to watch out for, according to the Sun and others, with the Italy international’s agent suggesting his client could leave Newcastle.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer,” Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso said about the player, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.”

Tonali might be a difficult target, however, as Newcastle surely won’t sell unless they receive crazy money, so that might make Goretzka a good alternative.

Above all, AFC probably need depth more than they need someone to compete with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi for a starting spot.

Tonali is someone Arsenal would sign if they wanted to replace either of those two, whereas Goretzka could be a good rotation option who’d probably also be more willing to accept not being first choice at this stage of his career.