Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring for Man United vs Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has today hit 200 goal involvements for Manchester United, and he’s done it quicker than some of the club’s all-time greats.

Fernandes scored for Man Utd in their 2-0 win at home to Tottenham, putting him on 104 goals for the club – a hugely impressive feat for a midfielder.

On top of that, the Portugal international has also managed this double century of goal involvements faster than legendary figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes.

See below as Opta posted this stat on X, laying out just how impressive Fernandes’ achievement is…

200 – Games taken to reach 200 goal involvements for Man Utd in the Premier League era: 295 – Wayne Rooney (133G, 67A)

314 – Bruno Fernandes (104G, 96A)

339 – Cristiano Ronaldo (144G, 56A)

393 – David Beckham (85G, 115A)

424 – Ryan Giggs (90G, 111A)

564 – Paul Scholes (138G,… pic.twitter.com/vjX3JxaBJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2026

On top of that, it’s really worth emphasising that Fernandes has had to do this in what has been a far more challenging period for United than those other players played in.

The former Sporting Lisbon man hasn’t won nearly as many trophies as the likes of Ronaldo and Beckham managed, and he hasn’t had the fortune of playing with as many other quality players.

Bruno Fernandes cements his status as a Manchester United great

Fernandes has been a joy to watch for United, proving to be their only real superstar of this difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It’s easy to imagine the 31-year-old playing in those great Red Devils sides of old, but for now the club simply has to focus on keeping him for as long as possible.

ESPN recently reported on United planning talks over Fernandes’ future, with Saudi clubs linked with him in recent times as he’s sent mixed messages over his future.

Still, if this is the last we see of Fernandes in the Premier League, it’s been a pleasure watching him, and United fans will no doubt relish the games ahead as he looks to add to his legacy.