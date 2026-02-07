John Terry at the Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions event (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Chelsea legend John Terry has mocked Arsenal for their over-the-top celebrations after their win in the Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

The Gunners beat the Blues 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory and book their place in this season’s Carabao Cup final.

Terry, however, has hit out at the way some of the Arsenal players celebrated at the end of the game, reminding them that it’s not like they’ve made it to the Champions League final.

The former Chelsea captain also fired a warning that it looks like Arsenal are showing some signs of nerves with that kind of reaction, with Liam Rosenior’s side actually arguably out-playing them in their meetings this season.

John Terry hits out at Arsenal on social media

Posting on his TikTok account, as quoted by the Metro, Terry played down Arsenal’s achievements and suggested they could still slip up if they really are feeling the pressure.

“I just want to talk on Arsenal’s celebrations after… let’s not forget, it’s the Carabao Cup, it’s not the Champions League final,” Terry said.

“They celebrated far too much for me, I think that showed the pressure that’s on them at the moment.

“I’ve said it before, Arsenal are looking the best team by far in the Premier League so far and I think they’ve got the best squad in the Premier League so far.

“They’ve got a lot of strength in depth and I think they’ve been the best, but also, it certainly wasn’t the Champions League final that they’ve qualified to, it’s the Carabao Cup final.

“Yes, it’s the first competition you can win, I think it’s really important, but that just showed me where the Arsenal team are at at the moment.

“They can feel the nerves and I know every Arsenal fan out there is feeling what I’m feeling, that there’s still a chance.”

Can Arsenal win the lot this season?

Arsenal fans probably won’t care too much about what Terry thinks right now, with their club riding high on all fronts.

Mikel Arteta’s men are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup final, and still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

At this point, there seems a very good chance of Arsenal winning both the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup, and some fans will be dreaming of lifting those other two remaining trophies as well.

Realistically, AFC probably don’t quite have the squad depth for that, given their injury record in the last couple of years, but it’s also hard to see them slipping up like they have in the past, so there will surely be at least one major trophy heading to the Emirates in the months ahead.