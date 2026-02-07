Samu Aghehowa in action for Porto (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly reviving their interest in a potential transfer swoop for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa ahead of the summer.

The west London giants have been admirers of Aghehowa for some time, and it seems they remain keen on the Spain international.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, which also mentions interest from Tottenham in what could be an intriguing battle between two major rivals.

Aghehowa has an impressive record of 47 goals in 76 games for Porto, and those numbers certainly suggest he could be an upgrade on the struggling Liam Delap.

Samu Aghehowa to replace Liam Delap at Chelsea?

Chelsea signed Delap from Ipswich Town in the summer, but the 22-year-old has struggled with the step up to playing for such a big club.

Delap scored an impressive 12 Premier League goals for a struggling Ipswich side last season, but he has just one in his first 15 league appearances for the Blues.

Speaking on talkSPORT this week, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor singled Delap out for criticism and suggested the transfer was a mistake.

“I said when he joined Chelsea that I thought he should have gone to a team like Everton,” Agbonlahor said. “Develop there for a couple of years and then make the big move to top-six side. I think the jump from Ipswich to Chelsea was too much.

“When I look at him as a striker, I like him – he can hold up the ball well, he’s a good finisher, but he just doesn’t look sharp enough for the top level of the Premier League.”

Should Samu Aghehowa join Chelsea?

Aghehowa looks like he could be a good signing for Chelsea, but would the 21-year-old do well to join them?

Even if CFC could be a good fit due to their need for a striker and their willingness to build around talented young players, it would also be fair to say that Stamford Bridge hasn’t looked like the most settled environment in recent years.

With so many players and managers coming and going under this ownership, Aghehowa might not find it that easy to settle and find his best form, so perhaps a club like Tottenham would be a safer option.