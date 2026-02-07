Cristian Romero apologised to Tottenham teammates after costly red card at Old Trafford

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Image of Cristian Romero after red card vs Tottenham with overlay of Vicario
(Photo by Carl Recine/TNT Sports/Getty Images)

In a frustrating night for Tottenham at Old Trafford, the dismissal of vice-captain Cristian Romero proved to be the turning point as Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The Argentine defender was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a high challenge, leaving his side to to play majority of the game with ten men.

Cristian Romero apologised in the dressing room

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario revealed how the center-back reacted inside the dressing room.

Speaking after the final whistle, Vicario was quick to defend the defender’s character while confirming that Romero took full responsibility for the incident.

He told TNT Sport: “He is disappointed because he knows this red card could have been avoided so he apologised. He is our captain and today he made a mistake but we know the player he is and he is going to come back stronger and help us massively throughout the season.”

More Stories / Latest News
Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring for Man United vs Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes has just reached phenomenal landmark faster than four Manchester United legends
Cristian Romero walking off after his red card for Tottenham vs Manchester United
The four games Cristian Romero will miss after red card for Tottenham vs Man United
Cristian Romero and Matheus Cunha
Cristian Romero shown straight red for horror challenge on Man Utd star, now suspended for Arsenal game

Romero makes Tottenham record for joint-most red cards

The red cards vs Manchester United saw the Argentine level an unwanted record for the club.

Romero now has the joint-most red cards for Tottenham in the Premier League history with four sending offs.

Only other player to have this many red cards is Younes Kaboul.

The latest red card means he will not be handed a four-game ban which will see him miss crucial fixtures including the North London derby.

Tottenham future in doubt for Romero

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United shoots past Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England.
(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The sending off comes after the club punished him internally for his explosive rant on social media.

Romero called the club out, labelling their lack of activity in the transfer market as ‘disgraceful’.

This did not go down well with the hierarchy who dealt with him behind the scenes as confirmed by Thomas Frank ahead of the game.

His recent comments have further fuelled speculations over a summer exit, with Real Madrid among top clubs linked with a move for the World Cup winner.

More Stories Cristian Romero

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *