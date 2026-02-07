(Photo by Carl Recine/TNT Sports/Getty Images)

In a frustrating night for Tottenham at Old Trafford, the dismissal of vice-captain Cristian Romero proved to be the turning point as Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The Argentine defender was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a high challenge, leaving his side to to play majority of the game with ten men.

Cristian Romero apologised in the dressing room

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario revealed how the center-back reacted inside the dressing room.

Speaking after the final whistle, Vicario was quick to defend the defender’s character while confirming that Romero took full responsibility for the incident.

He told TNT Sport: “He is disappointed because he knows this red card could have been avoided so he apologised. He is our captain and today he made a mistake but we know the player he is and he is going to come back stronger and help us massively throughout the season.”

"He apologised to us… we know the player he is, and he’s going to come back stronger" Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario says club captain Cristian Romero apologised to the squad following a difficult outing against United ? ?? @julesbreach | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/oLTfz6zrFh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 7, 2026

Romero makes Tottenham record for joint-most red cards

The red cards vs Manchester United saw the Argentine level an unwanted record for the club.

Romero now has the joint-most red cards for Tottenham in the Premier League history with four sending offs.

Only other player to have this many red cards is Younes Kaboul.

The latest red card means he will not be handed a four-game ban which will see him miss crucial fixtures including the North London derby.

Tottenham future in doubt for Romero

The sending off comes after the club punished him internally for his explosive rant on social media.

Romero called the club out, labelling their lack of activity in the transfer market as ‘disgraceful’.

This did not go down well with the hierarchy who dealt with him behind the scenes as confirmed by Thomas Frank ahead of the game.

His recent comments have further fuelled speculations over a summer exit, with Real Madrid among top clubs linked with a move for the World Cup winner.