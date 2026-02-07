(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Cristian Romero will not be stripped of the captaincy following his early red card against Manchester United, offering a staunch defense of the Argentine defender’s character and leadership.

Despite the defender being dismissed just 28 minutes into the high-stakes clash, Frank was quick to shut down rumors of a change in leadership.

“No, I think it is fair to say he doesn’t have any intention to get a red card after 28 minutes,” the manager stated (quotes via Guardian).

Frank emphasised that there is “no regret” in handing Romero the armband, noting that the player had already apologised to his teammates.

“There is not any regret in making him captain and also he is sorry for the incident. He apologised to his teammates.

“He is one of the most important players. We haven’t spoken specifically about this – he apologised: that is enough for me for now. If you look at how many red cards he had, it is not like that he had that many, when you play with passion and aggression.”

Cristian Romero sets unwanted feat with latest red card

The red card against United added another chapter to the defender’s controversial disciplinary record.

Romero has now been sent off six times across all competitions since making his debut for the club, the most of any Premier League player within that period.

Romero has now been sent off six times across all competitions since making his debut for Spurs, the most of any Premier League player within that period. Thomas Frank couldn’t quite believe it…? pic.twitter.com/a06hWsqqHP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 7, 2026

His aggressive, front-footed style has often been a double-edged sword for the North London side.

While his “passion and aggression” are qualities Frank admires, his tendency to find himself in the referee’s book has frequently left his team vulnerable.

Against United, the early exit forced a tactical reshuffle that ultimately hampered the team’s ability to compete.

However, Frank was quick to point out that such incidents are the byproduct of the intensity required to play at the highest level of the English game.

Could Romero leave Tottenham this summer?

Despite the manager’s public backing, speculation regarding Romero’s long-term future at the club continues to mount.

His recent social media rant hinted at growing frustration, leading many to believe he may be seeking a new challenge.

With top European clubs like Real Madrid linked with him, there is a distinct possibility that this could be his final season in North London.

The allure of the Spanish giants, combined with the World Cup winner’s desire for consistent silverware, could prove too much to ignore.