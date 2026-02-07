The four games Cristian Romero will miss after red card for Tottenham vs Man United

Cristian Romero walking off after his red card for Tottenham vs Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero’s red card for Tottenham in today’s game against Manchester United is a big blow as Spurs now play on with ten men, while they’ll also miss the defender for the next four games.

Romero was shown a straight red for a nasty challenge on Man Utd midfielder Casemiro, and it now means he’s set to miss some important fixtures for Tottenham, including the North London Derby vs Arsenal.

Spurs take on Newcastle next, with Romero out of that one, then Arsenal, and then games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Cristian Romero to miss four games after foolish red card

Spurs fans will no doubt be disappointed to miss an important player like Romero for so long, but there’ll also likely be a lot of anger there too.

Today’s incident follows the Argentine aiming a serious dig at his club on social media as he slammed the state of their squad and what he feels is an unacceptable lack of depth.

Romero has now only made that problem even worse with his foolish antics today, as that moment of madness means THFC will be even more stretched in their next four games.

Cristian Romero to miss Arsenal game

Interestingly, Romero will be out of the big game against Arsenal, which could end up giving the Gunners a big boost in the title race.

Arsenal have easier games than Manchester City as we edge closer to the run-in, but the trip to Spurs would have been one of their tougher tests.

Romero being out, however, changes the complexion of that slightly, no matter the jokes doing the rounds on social media right now…

Cristian Romero is now suspended for the north London derby. Huge blow to Arsenal. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 7, 2026

Romero might have had some poor moments for Tottenham, like this one, but he’s mostly been one of their most solid and reliable defensive performers, so it’s a big blow for them not to have him available against Arsenal.

For one thing, Tottenham fans will be desperate not to see their north London rivals winning the title, but this makes their task that bit harder.