Cristian Romero shown straight red for horror challenge on Man Utd star, now suspended for Arsenal game

Cristian Romero and Matheus Cunha (beIN Sports, Getty Images)

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero has been shown a straight red card for an awful challenge on Casemiro in today’s game against Manchester United.

The Argentine went in studs-up on the Man Utd midfielder and could’ve caused a serious injury, so there’s surely no argument that the sending-off was the right call by the referee.

Watch below for the moment Romero committed the foul and was immediately given his marching orders, which now means he’s set to miss Tottenham’s upcoming game against Arsenal due to suspension…

Cristian Romero red card video shows he had to go

Romero really let Spurs down here, and fans will be furious with him as they now have to try coming back at Old Trafford when the home side have a man advantage.

Not long after Romero’s red card, we saw United take the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, giving Thomas Frank’s men a mountain to climb for the rest of the afternoon.

Romero is normally a pretty reliable defensive player for Tottenham, but he is prone to moments of madness like this, and that will be a source of huge frustration for fans of the north Londoners in what was already going to be a tough game today.

This also follows Romero’s social media outburst recently, in which he hit out at Tottenham’s lack of squad depth, which, ironically, he’s just exposed again by making himself unavailable for important upcoming games.

Bryan Mbeumo goal punishes ten-man Tottenham

See below as Mbeumo finished off a well-worked corner routine by United…

Mbeumo fires United into the lead against Spurs ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JL4V4aG5pS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 7, 2026

The Cameroon international has proven a superb signing since joining MUFC from Brentford in the summer.

Can Spurs possibly come back from this now or will United just go on to extend their lead even further? Drop us your thoughts and predictions in the comments!