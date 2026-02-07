(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester City have opened initial talks with former manager Enzo Maresca regarding a sensational return to the King Power Stadium.

According to Sports Boom, the Foxes are reportedly in ‘meltdown’ and have turned to a familiar face in a desperate bid to stabilise a season that is rapidly spiraling out of control

The dramatic move comes in the wake of Marti Cifuentes’ sacking just six months into his tenure.

Cifuentes was dismissed following a brutal collapse in form that saw the team win only once between September and October.

A recent 2-1 home defeat to struggling Oxford United proved to be the final straw for the hierarchy.

How did Enzo Maresca do in his first stint at Leicester?

Maresca, who left Chelsea last month, remains a highly respected figure at Leicester due to the immediate impact he made during the 2023–24 campaign.

After being appointed in June 2023, the Italian tactician, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola, implemented a dominant, possession-based style that swept through the second tier.

During that season, he was named Championship Manager of the Month on four separate occasions as he guided the Foxes to the league title and an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although his eventual departure for Chelsea left some supporters divided, his track record of securing promotion from the Championship is exactly what the board believes is required.

Leicester City are in a precarious situation

The urgency of the move for Maresca is heightened by a mounting crisis off the pitch.

Leicester have been hit with an immediate six-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) during the 2023–24 season.

This sanction has seen the club plummet to 20th in the Championship table, leaving them just outside the relegation zone.

With the fear of a double relegation now gripping the boardroom, the club are reportedly looking at Maresca to save their season.