Ian Holloway blasts Aston Villa for their transfer deal

Ian Holloway (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Swindon Town manager Ian Holloway has hit out at Aston Villa‘s decision to allow Finley Munroe to leave for Middlesbrough.

The talented 20-year-old spent time on loan at Swindon, so is a player Holloway knows well and also one that he rates very highly.

Villa cancelled Munroe’s loan at Swindon in order to then sell him to Middlesbrough, and it seems Holloway is not happy about it.

One imagines the outspoken Swindon manager would have liked to keep the young left-back for a bit longer, while he also seems to be suggesting Villa will regret their decision to let him go.

Ian Holloway blasts Aston Villa over Finley Munroe transfer decision

Discussing the Munroe situation, Holloway made it clear that he thinks Villa made a terrible blunder, and that they should be ashamed for it.

Holloway said: “We’ve just lost the quality he gave us down there. I can’t get someone from Middlesbrough, who has a four-year contract, who are paying him what they have decided to pay him.

“Well done to Middlesbrough for recognising it. Aston Villa, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You let go one of the best future left-backs I have ever seen in my lifetime, and I have seen a few. Some of them played in the Premier League with me and for me. I think they have made a terrible blunder.”