(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s future defensive reinforcement, Jeremy Jacquet, has sparked fresh concern at Anfield after picking up a ‘painful’ shoulder injury during his latest outing for Rennes.

According to The Mirror, the highly-rated French center-back, who signed for the Reds in a £60 million deadline day deal before being loaned back to Ligue 1, was forced off the pitch in agony during Rennes’ clash with Lens.

Jacquet had been enjoying a commanding performance at the heart of the defense before disaster struck just shy of the 70-minute mark.

Following a heavy collision, he was seen clutching his arm and grimacing in obvious distress, eventually leaving the field with the assistance of the medical staff.

Liverpool will be closely monitoring Jeremy Jacquet injury

While Jacquet is not scheduled to officially join Arne Slot’s squad until July 1, the report states that Liverpool officials will be closely monitoring his recovery.

The club views the 20-year-old as a key part of their future defence, having moved aggressively to secure his signature ahead of Chelsea.

Reports suggest that the defender was in significant pain in the dressing room, though the full extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed.

The Reds are currently dealing with an injury crisis

The news from France feels like a cruel case of deja vu for Liverpool supporters, who are currently enduring an injury crisis in defence.

The right-back position has been particularly cursed this season; following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s high-profile departure to Real Madrid, his replacement, Jeremie Frimpong, has struggled to stay fit and is currently sidelined with a recurring thigh issue.

To make matters worse, Conor Bradley is out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, and versatile defender Joe Gomez has only just returned to light training after a groin problem.

With the backline stretched to its breaking point, the last thing Arne Slot needed was news that his future reinforcements are now joining the walking wounded.