Kenan Yildiz with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz has verbally agreed on a new and improved contract with the club.

Yildiz has been a star player for Juve in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

This had seen the Turkey international linked with other big clubs, with our information being that Arsenal and Chelsea have been keen on him.

Still, Romano has now posted on X about Yildiz agreeing terms on a new deal with Juventus, becoming their highest paid player as a result…

Romano posted: “Juventus reach verbal agreement with Kenan Yildiz and his camp over new long term deal. New contract will be valid for the next four years as Yildiz has agreed to put pen to paper with salary increased. He’s gonna be among the best paid players in the squad.”

Kenan Yildiz staying at Juventus but transfer interest will surely remain

Juventus fans will surely be delighted that Yildiz has committed his future to the Turin outfit for the time being, but one imagines it won’t entirely kill off the transfer speculation.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea have the financial power that can be persuasive at the highest level, so that could mean they’re able to offer big money to both Juventus and to Yildiz at some point in the future.

Ultimately, the Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive and prestigious league in the world these days, so it’s hard to imagine a quality player like Yildiz doesn’t have ambitions to play in England at some stage.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A at the moment, but one imagines if they fail to qualify for the Champions League then they could be at risk of losing star names like Yildiz.

The 20-year-old’s new deal is a four-year one, according to Romano, so that could open the door to a big move just as he’s approaching his peak years.