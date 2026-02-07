Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to be facing transfer interest in Lisandro Martinez from Barcelona, as first reported exclusively here for the Daily Briefing.

The Argentina international is in fine form at the moment and this has attracted interest from Barca and other unconfirmed clubs.

There are now growing murmurings of uncertainty about the player’s Old Trafford future, with his current contract due to expire in summer 2027.

Lisandro Martinez attracting Barcelona transfer interest

“As is often the case with United players, Martinez’s current contract expiry date is 2027, but the club have the option to extend that by one more year,” one source explained.

“There’s no panic inside Old Trafford just yet, but his fine form has inevitably caught the eye of a few clubs, with Barcelona the only confirmed suitor we can mention for the moment.”

Multiple other sources with ties to the agents industry echoed this, with the clear message from United being that the Argentina international is “not for sale”.

Other sources, however, seem more optimistic about Barcelona’s chances, with the feeling being that the player could be open to the move, putting pressure on United to sell this summer to avoid a long-drawn out saga that could just lead to him seeing out his contract.

“Of course United won’t want to sell and we can probably expect a contract offer to become a more serious conversation some time in the near future, but privately there are those close to Barcelona who suspect the truth is more along the lines that a deal could be done for the right price,” one source explained.

How much for Lisandro Martinez?

Martinez’s current valuation on Transfermarkt is estimated at €35m, but numerous sources suggest his unofficial asking price could be more like €55m.

The 28-year-old moving for that kind of fee could even be seen favourably by some inside United, given the added emphasis on financial stability and sustainability under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

That means banking big money for a player approaching his peak, not to mention with a poor injury record anyway, could end up being a smart business move.

United are also blessed with numerous other options in their defence such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven, while it’s not out of the question that Harry Maguire could land a new contract.

File this one under ‘one to watch’ for the weeks and months to come.