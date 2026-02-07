Curtis Jones with Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool central midfielder Curtis Jones is reportedly being monitored by Newcastle United ahead of a potential transfer in the summer.

The England international has been a key player for Liverpool for a number of years now, proving himself to be a solid and reliable member of the Reds’ squad, even if he’s not always been a regular starter.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has previously praised Jones as being “outstanding” and a “complete” player, as per BBC Sport, so he’d presumably like to keep him around if possible.

Still, a report from TEAMtalk now claims that Newcastle are among the clubs eyeing up Jones after he attracted late interest from Inter Milan in January.

Could Curtis Jones seal a transfer away from Liverpool?

Jones has 18 months left on his current Liverpool contract, so it could be that it would make sense for them to cash in on him this summer.

The 25-year-old might also feel it’s time for a new challenge, and that he could get more regular minutes at a club like Newcastle.

The Magpies could be facing some doubt over a midfielder of their own, with the Athletic reporting on Sandro Tonali being offered to Arsenal earlier this week.

If that saga drags on into the summer then NUFC will surely be on the lookout for a new midfielder, and Jones could be a decent option.

Curtis Jones transfer: How important is he to Liverpool?

Liverpool could end this speculation very easily by giving Jones a new contract, but the fact that they haven’t done so already could suggest they’ve already made up their minds about his future.

Even if keeping Jones around for squad depth could make sense for the Reds, there might also be some key decision-makers at the club who want to make changes in midfield.

Jones is a hard-working player with some qualities, but he’s probably not outstanding enough in any particular area for a top club with Liverpool’s ambitions.

Newcastle might be a better fit for Jones, though of course LFC could live to regret letting him strengthen a rival.