Conor Gallagher in action for Tottenham (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Manchester United journalist Samuel Luckhurst has discussed the fact that the Red Devils didn’t end up signing two players in the Tottenham line up today.

Conor Gallagher and Palhinha have both impressed for Spurs, and it seems Luckhurst feels they had a chance to sign them both.

Palhinha joined Tottenham from Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luckhurst says he feels it’s “strange” that Man Utd didn’t take up the opportunity to move for him then, whilst adding that they were also offered Gallagher before he ended up at Spurs this January.

See below for Luckhurst’s post on X after watching Palhinha and Gallagher’s strong start to today’s game at Old Trafford…

Tottenham's midfield trio of Palhinha, Simons and Gallagher is more than handy. #mufc were offered Gallagher and strange they didn't make a proper move for Palhinha. Good test for Mainoo and Casemiro and it's been even so far. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 7, 2026

“Tottenham’s midfield trio of Palhinha, Simons and Gallagher is more than handy. #mufc were offered Gallagher and strange they didn’t make a proper move for Palhinha. Good test for Mainoo and Casemiro and it’s been even so far,” the Sun journalist, formerly of the Manchester Evening News, posted on X.

Manchester United facing difficult midfield battle against Tottenham

United will need the likes of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo to be on their game today in a tricky test for them at Old Trafford.

Palhinha and Gallagher could end up being key for the visitors in this game, and it’s certainly easy to imagine them having had a positive impact for Michael Carrick’s side.

It will be interesting to see what MUFC end up doing in the transfer market this summer as they will surely look at midfield as a position that urgently needs strengthening, particularly as Casemiro is coming towards the end of his contract and has announced that he’ll be leaving.