(Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi has drilled a strike from outside the box to give Arsenal the lead against Sunderland.

The Spanish maestro, who has become the heartbeat of Mikel Arteta’s midfield since his summer move from Real Sociedad, broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute.

After a patient spell of possession, Leandro Trossard find space on the left and cut the ball back to the edge of the box.

Zubimendi took one touch to set himself before unleashing a low, fizzing effort that clipped the inside of the post and flew past Sunderland’s Robin Roefs.

Watch the goal below:

Martin Zubimendi’s stats for Arsenal this season

Zubimendi has been a key player for the Gunners this campaign, forming a brilliant partnership with Declan Rice in the middle of the pitch.

Apart from his defensive contribution, he has pitched in with some important goals as well.

He has now scored in successive games, after his strike last week helped Arteta’s side win against Leeds.

Win vs Sunderland extends Arsenal’s lead to 9 points

As the match enters the second half, the stakes for the Gunners could not be higher.

Arsenal started the day six points clear of Manchester City, but a victory here would see that gap extend to a nine points.

While City hold a game in hand, they face a daunting trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

If Arsenal win, they will put immense pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side, who would then be forced to win in one of world football’s most hostile environments just to keep the Gunners within sights.