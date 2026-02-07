(Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi was on the target for Arsenal for the second successive league game, helping his team win 3-0 against Sunderland.

His goal came just before half-time, as he drilled one from long-range to open the scoring for the Gunners.

Martin Zubimendi dedicates celebration to Mikel Merino

A fan footage circulating on X shows that immediately after his 25-yard screamer hit the back of the net, Zubimendi didn’t just celebrate for himself.

Instead, he made a beeline for the corner flag, replicating the iconic celebration of his teammate and close friend, Mikel Merino, who has been sidelined with a serious injury.

The video, shared by @afcnewsroom shows Zubimendi performing Merino’s trademark corner flag spin, a celebration synonymous with the midfielder since his days at Real Sociedad.

? Zubimendi pulls out the Merino celebration and our fans loved it. ?? pic.twitter.com/EQO3gr115k — afcnewsroom (@afcnewsroom) February 7, 2026

The two midfielders share a strong bond, having played together in San Sebastián before reuniting in North London.

Mikel Merino is out for the season and could even miss World Cup

The tribute comes at a heartbreaking time for Merino. The midfielder was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign last week.

The diagnosis has dealt a blow not just to Arsenal, but to Merino’s international dreams.

With the 2026 World Cup in North America just a few months away, there are growing fears that the 29-year-old will not recover in time to make the Spain squad.

Arsenal go nine points clear at the top

Goals from Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres helped Arsenal to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland.

The win takes them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, putting them in a very comfortable position.

Manchester City are playing catch up at this stage and they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite Liverpool not being at their very best this season, it remains a tough task for Pep Guardiola.

Dropping any more points will put Arsenal in a very sweet spot as we enter the final stretch of the season.