Rodri to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly seriously interested in a potential transfer move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri as they look for more leadership and experience.

The Spanish giants have lost influential figures like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the last couple of years, and their current squad arguably seems like it’s struggling without those two legendary figures.

Modric and Kroos were both great players but also hugely experienced in winning the biggest games and trophies at the highest level, which is something Rodri could also provide.

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are intensifying their interest in poaching Rodri from City, with the report also noting that the player himself has previously spoken about being open to a move to the Bernabeu.

Could Rodri leave Manchester City for a transfer to Real Madrid?

While it makes sense that someone of Rodri’s profile would be tempting for Real, it’s perhaps hard to see City being prepared to risk the sale.

Pep Guardiola’s side have similarly lost some experienced names in recent times, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kyle Walker.

Rodri remains a key player and is performing well again after a lengthy injury, so they’ll surely want to have him around for a while longer.

At the same time, perhaps Rodri’s age and recent fitness record could mean it’s a wise move to cash in while they still can.

Who else are Real Madrid targeting in midfield?

This is not the only big name Premier League midfielder we’ve seen linked with Madrid in recent times.

We’ve been informed of Los Blancos looking at Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, while a report from AS has also mentioned possible interest in the likes of Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

It will be interesting to see who ends up being the priority, but in this context it certainly makes sense that Rodri would also be under consideration.