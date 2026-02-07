Saudi source names Premier League duo as "perfect" signings to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Carl Recine, Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

A source close to the Saudi Pro League has been reported as saying they can cope with Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential transfer away from Al Nassr.

It seems Ronaldo is facing an increasingly uncertain future after refusing to play for Al Nassr in their last two games.

According to iNews, it seems Saudi figures are relatively relaxed about the prospect of Ronaldo leaving, with big targets lined up for the summer to soften the blow.

The Portugal international may be arguably the biggest name in world football, but Saudi clubs could also turn to highly attractive options in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Source on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer and possible replacements

Speaking to iNews, the source said: “With other big names leaving, we will look at lots of other marquee names in the summer.

“Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect picks. Salah especially, given he would attract an Arab audience as a Muslim.

“Either of those coming in, along with that younger talent, would be huge for us. And really soften any Ronaldo blow.”

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr Games Goals 2022/23 19 14 2023/24 51 50 2024/25 41 35 2025/26 22 18

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation

It’s worth noting, however, that the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano has for now played down the talk of Ronaldo definitely leaving Al Nassr.

It may well be too early to know for sure if the 41-year-old has already decided to try something new, with Romano calling for calm amid a lot of noise and speculation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, Romano said: “I told you in a video yesterday, let’s not overreact – Cristiano to MLS, Cristiano breaking his contract, and this kind of stuff. For now, let’s not overreact.

“But for the present, to give you an update, to give you news, Cristiano Ronaldo, according to my information, will not play a crucial game on Friday because Cristiano has no injury, no fitness management, no physical problems.

“So, forget about that. Cristiano is fit but Cristiano will not be without squad exactly as he did a few days ago. Why? Because Cristiano remains upset with the management from the Saudi group, especially PIF, that is taking care of several clubs in Saudi.”