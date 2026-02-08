(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has backed Leeds United to remain in the Premier League, insisting their formidable home form will be the deciding factor in preserving their top-flight status.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer highlighted the unique atmosphere at Elland Road as a weapon that sets Leeds apart from their relegation rivals.

Despite a season of ups and downs, Shearer believes the Whites have enough in their locker to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Speaking about the relegation race, Shearer said: “Leeds will be alright I think, because of the home form. Really strong at home.”

Leeds United incredible turnaround after tactical tweak

Shearer’s confidence is bolstered by a significant mid-season turnaround orchestrated by manager Daniel Farke.

Following a difficult start that saw Leeds lingering in the drop zone, Farke abandoned his preferred 4-2-3-1 for a more robust 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2 out of possession) formation.

The tactical shift has paid dividends, providing defensive stability while maximising the aerial threat of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the creativity of midfielder Anton Stach.

The change has made Leeds harder to beat and more dangerous on the break, transforming them from relegation fodder into a competitive outfit capable of grinding out results.

Strong home form the foundation for Leeds

The statistics back up Shearer’s assessment. Leeds have turned Elland Road into a fortress, picking up the majority of their points on home soil.

Leeds United’s home form of late

Opponent Score Result Chelsea 3–1 Win Liverpool 3–3 Draw Crystal Palace 4–1 Win Manchester United 1–1 Draw Fulham 1–0 Win Arsenal 0–4 Loss Nottingham Forest 3–1 Win

Played: 7

Wins: 4

Draws: 2

Losses: 1

Goals scored: 15

Goals conceded: 10

Recent victories against fellow strugglers like Nottingham Forest have been crucial, dragging them away from the immediate danger zone.