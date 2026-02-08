Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to leaving Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Belgian attacker Mika Godts.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe and is also a target for Barcelona. The player has 10 goals and 9 assists for Ajax this season and has attracted the attention of top teams. According to a report from Vietbal International (h/t TEAMtalk), Arsenal have made an enquiry for the 20-year-old attacker. He has been compared to the former Chelsea Eden Hazard because of his dribbling ability and explosive pace.

Tottenham are also keen on Godts.

Arsenal could use Mika Godts

Arsenal could use someone like him. They have struggled to break down deep defence, and they need more ingenuity in the final third.

The 20-year-old is excellent when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one-versus-one situations. He could prove to be a solid acquisition for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Godts could be the ideal replacement.

Arsenal signed Eberechi Eze to add more flair in the final third, but the former Crystal Palace star has not been able to live up to the expectations. He has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal. A deal could be done for around €15-20 million.

Barcelona is also keen on Godts

Meanwhile, Barcelona need more quality on the flanks as well. They have the resources to pay the asking price for him, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Godts will be tempted to join both clubs, but he should choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club where he can play a prominent role. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

