AC Milan are looking to restructure their squad at the end of the season, and Christian Pulisic could be on his way out of the club.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the United States International could be sold for €55 million, and clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring his situation.

There is no doubt that the United States International could be a useful acquisition for all three Premier League clubs. The 27-year-old has performed well in Italy. He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, and he won the UEFA Champions League during his time at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether he is willing to return to England. Pulisic has 10 goals to his name this season.

Arsenal and Spurs could use Christian Pulisic

Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and Pulisic could prove to be an upgrade on players like Leandro Trossard. He will add pace, flair and goals to the side.

Similarly, Tottenham need a left-sided attacker. They have not been able to replace Son Heung-min properly. The former Chelsea star could be the ideal acquisition for them. He knows the league well, and he could make an immediate impact.

Can Man United offer Pulisic a key role?

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the player as well. There is no doubt that they could use more depth in the final third, but the 27-year-old will need a prominent role. He will not want to be a squad player at this stage of his career.

Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha for the role of the left-sided attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they can make adjustments to accommodate Pulisic in the starting lineup.

The asking price is quite high as well, and it remains to be seen which of the three clubs decide to move for him.