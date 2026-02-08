Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, speaks to Marc Cucurella of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Argentina International has done exceedingly well since moving to the Spanish club, and Premier League clubs are looking to bring him back to England.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Julian Alvarez

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the World Cup winner and their interest has intensified in recent hours.

Arsenal are looking to sign a complete forward who will add creativity and goals to the team. On the other hand, Chelsea are looking for someone who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay around €90 million in order to sign this South American. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer in the coming months.

Alvarez could transform them

Alvarez has played in the Premier League with Manchester City in the past and he knows the league well. He should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact. There is no doubt that he is one of the best attacking players in European football right now, and he could transform Arsenal or Chelsea in the attack.

The 26-year-old striker has 11 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season. Overall, he has 40 goals and 13 assists since joining Atletico Madrid.

The player is at the peak of his career, and it could be an interesting opportunity for him. Chelsea and Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he could be tempted to join them.

The €90 million offer could be tempting for the Spanish club if it is presented in the coming months.