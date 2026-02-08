Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea directors are prepared to break the Bank for him, and they could offer close to £100 million. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa is willing to sanction his departure. The reported offer could be hard for the West Midlands club to turn down if presented in the summer.

Meanwhile, the report claims that the player is not averse to joining Chelsea. He feels that there could be a competitive boost from joining a big club, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The 23-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder or on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Chelsea desperately need a creative force like him.

Liam Rosenior is keen on the midfielder as well, as he has started to be the driving force behind the move.

Rogers has 10 goals and seven assists to his name this season. He managed to score 14 goals and record 16 assists across all competitions last season. He has now proven that he can perform consistently at the highest level, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to Chelsea would be the ideal step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.