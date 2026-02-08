(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a shock move to appoint Michael Carrick as their next manager, should the former midfielder fail to secure the permanent role at Manchester United this summer.

The Eagles are currently evaluating potential replacements for Oliver Glasner, who recently confirmed he will step down at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Carrick has emerged as a primary target for the Selhurst Park hierarchy following his revitalizing impact at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick attracting strong interest after brilliant start at Man United

Since taking over from Ruben Amorim in January 2026, Carrick has enjoyed a stellar return to the United dugout.

The 44-year-old has guided the Red Devils to four consecutive wins, including high-profile victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

His ability to steady the ship and restore a winning identity has not gone unnoticed. Speaking to Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke highlighted Carrick’s rising stock:

“He’s obviously building a strong case to have that interim spell turned into a permanent job.

“If Michael Carrick is available, he’s showing he knows how to get wins in the Premier League. If he gets Man United back in the Champions League, he’s going to be a hot commodity.”

Manchester United not to rush into making permanent managerial decision

Despite Michael Carrick’s incredible start at Old Trafford as caretaker manager, the Manchester United board, led by INEOS, are not rushing into making a permanent managerial decision and are sticking to a proper process.

While Carrick is a frontrunner, the club is still monitoring other top candidates including Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner.

Roberto De Zerbi is another manager who has been tipped for the job at Old Trafford.

With Glasner set to leave Palace at the end of the season and the Eagles seeking a fresh tactical direction, Carrick’s proven ability to handle high-pressure environments makes him an attractive prospect for chairman Steve Parish.

If United opt against Carrick in the summer, Palace appear ready to pounce. For now, Carrick remains focused on a top-four finish, but his future may well lie in South London if the keys to the Theatre of Dreams are handed elsewhere.