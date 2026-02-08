Watch: Dominik Szoboszlai unleashes outrageous 30-yard free-kick in goal of the season contender vs Man City

Dominik Szoboszlai has just scored an outrageous free-kick to give Liverpool a deserving lead at Anfield against Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s side has fully dominated the second half and done everything but put the ball in the back of the net.

But when Liverpool won a free-kick, it was the Hungarian midfielder who stepped up take it.

And just as he has so many times this season, Szoboszlai did not disappoint. Full of confidence, the Liverpool star unleashed a rocket of a strike that flew into the top right corner.

Donnarumma could not do anything about it he stood there watching the ball fly past him into the back of the net.

Watch the stunning goal below:

Dominik Szoboszlai that is absolutely out of this world! WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/N17F24GJzG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2026

Liverpool’s new set-piece expert

This moment of magic comes as no surprise to the Anfield faithful, who have watched Szoboszlai evolve into one of the deadliest dead-ball specialists in Europe this season.

He has already built a highlight reel of set-piece stunners during the 2025/26 campaign.

Fans will instantly recall his similar effort against Arsenal back in August, where he struck a magnificent winner past David Raya to secure a vital 1-0 victory.

He repeated the feat in the Champions League in January, netting a crucial free-kick against Marseille and curled one against Bournemouth.

With Trent no more at Anfield, Szoboszlai has fully assumed the mantle of Liverpool’s primary set-piece taker, proving time and again that he can decide the biggest matches with a single swing of his right boot.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season

While his goals steal the headlines, Szoboszlai’s influence goes far beyond free-kicks.

The 25-year-old has arguably been the first name on Arne Slot’s team sheet, filling in everywhere from attacking midfield to right-back during an injury crisis earlier in the campaign.

His relentless pressing, creativity, and leadership have driven Liverpool’s title charge. Slot has frequently praised the midfielder’s “incredible” engine and mentality, citing him as the embodiment of the high-intensity style he wants to play.

Whether winning the ball back deep in his own half or firing rockets into the top corner, Szoboszlai is currently playing the football of his life.