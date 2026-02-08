(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Argentine ace Valentín Barco from RC Strasbourg.

According to a report from Bolavip, the newly appointed Chelsea manager has requested that the club hierarchy sign the player. He worked with Barco during their time together at the French club, and he is well aware of the South American’s quality and potential.

He has informed the Chelsea hierarchy: “I want Valentín Barco back.” Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca was keen on Barco as well.

Can Chelsea land Valentin Barco?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is willing to make a move for him at the end of the season. There is no doubt that they could use more quality and depth in the squad, and the Argentine would be ideal. He is a tremendous player with a bright future and could become a key player for the club with the right guidance.

The opportunity to reunite with Rosenior and join one of the world’s biggest clubs will be quite exciting for the South American. It could be the ideal next step in his career. Regular exposure to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Chelsea could use Barco

Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, the same parent company that owns Chelsea. Therefore, it is fair to assume that an agreement could be reached easily.

The 21-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left back, a central midfielder, or a wide player. He could be the ideal utility man for Chelsea. If he manages to fulfil his potential with them, the deal could look like a masterstroke in future.

Barco has one goal and four assists to his name in Ligue 1 this season, and he would only improve with coaching and experience. He is well-versed with Rosenior’s system, and he could settle quickly and make an immediate impact.