Andrew Robertson of Liverpool speaks with teammate Alexis Mac Allister as teammates Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo look on during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 27, 2026 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in a Liverpool shirt, and he’s set to be one of the big talking points of the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool board is “open to letting him go”, with doubts about his ability to adapt to the Premier League pace, while Serie A sides are already moving in for Chiesa.

Chiesa was linked with a move away from Liverpool in January as well.

Italian clubs keen on Federico Chiesa

Juventus are testing the waters to bring their former star back, while Roma and Napoli keep him on their shortlist to boost their attacking options. No official bids have been made yet, but talks are expected to pick up speed once the window opens.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s asking price is around €25–30 million, a figure that helps the club avoid a loss and free up space in the wage budget. Chiesa’s contract runs until 2028, with no extension currently planned. Reports suggest he could accept a slightly lower salary if he returns to Serie A.

Juventus fans are excited about the idea of seeing him back in black and white, and Italian media see a return home as the most likely scenario.

Chiesa needs a move

As things stand, the strongest option for Chiesa this summer is a Serie A comeback. Juventus lead the race, but Roma and Napoli could spice things up with alternative offers. With Liverpool ready to sell, this summer could mark a turning point in Chiesa’s career.

Sitting on the bench and Liverpool will not benefit the Italian international, and he should look to leave in search of regular playing time in the summer. He is a quality player, and he has shown his ability in glimpses at Liverpool. He could be the ideal acquisition for a club like Juventus, Roma or Napoli. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.