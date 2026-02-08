Match of the Season? VAR chaos sees Man City goal disallowed & Szoboszlai sent off at Anfield

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images/ Michael Regan/Getty Images/Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images))

Anfield witnessed one of the undisputed games of the season this Sunday, as Manchester City clawed their way back from a goal down to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory, ending with a red card, a disallowed goal, and touchline chaos.

The clash between the title rivals lived up to every bit of the hype, delivering a second half of relentless drama.

It looked as if Liverpool had struck a decisive blow in the title race, but a late collapse and a controversial VAR intervention ensured the points went back to Manchester.

Szoboszlai free-kick opened the scoring for the Liverpool

After a tense first hour, the deadlock was broken in spectacular fashion in the 74th minute. Liverpool won a free-kick 25 yards out, and Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to produce a moment of magic.

The Hungarian midfielder unleashed a dipping, swerving effort that left Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded, crashing in off the post to send the Kop into raptures.

It was a strike worthy of winning any game, and for ten minutes, it seemed certain to be the difference maker.

Alisson Blunder resulted in Erling Haaland winner from the spot

City equalised against the run of play through Bernardo Silva in the 84th minute, but the true turning point came in stoppage time.

With the game poised at 1-1, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a catastrophic rush of blood.

Racing off his line to close down Matheus Nunes, the Brazilian mistimed his slide completely, wiping out the City midfielder in the box.

The referee pointed straight to the spot, and Erling Haaland stepped up to silence Anfield, burying the penalty in the bottom corner to make it 2-1 in the 93rd minute.

Donnarumma incredible save in stoppage time to deny Mac Allister

Liverpool threw everything forward in search of an equalizer, and they nearly found it deep into added time.

A clearance fell to Alexis Mac Allister on the edge of the box, who struck a venomous volley destined for the top corner.

However, Donnarumma produced a world-class save, flying to his right to claw the ball away.

It was a match-winning intervention that preserved City’s slender lead amidst the dying embers of the game.

If it was David Raya that made this type of Gianluigi Donnarumma's save against Liverpool tonight. We wouldn't hear the end of it. pic.twitter.com/Svx9xdpm8z — ???????? ? (@CFC_Muj) February 8, 2026

Controversial VAR drama: Cherki’s goal chalked off to get Szoboszlai sent off

The chaos peaked in the 100th minute. With Alisson up for a Liverpool corner, City broke on the counter.

Substitute Rayan Cherki raced clear and rolled the ball into the empty net for what appeared to be City’s third goal.

However, VAR intervened in bizarre fashion. Replays showed Szoboszlai pulling Erling Haaland back in the build-up as they chased the ball, who then pulled Szoboszlai to deny him from clearing from the goal line.

A CHAOTIC end to the game at Anfield! ? pic.twitter.com/RYtK2yxriM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2026

Instead of allowing the advantage and the goal to stand, the referee was instructed to disallow Cherki’s strike due to Haaland’s foul on Szoboszlai.

What made it further bizarre is that Szoboszlai offence was deemed red card worthy as he denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The goal was disallowed, Szoboszlai was sent off, Man City were awarded a free-kick and seconds later the final whistle was blown.

WHAT JUST WENT DOWN AT ANFIELD? Cherki fires from halfway, Szoboszlai pulls Haaland, Haaland retaliates, goal scored. City win the game. Referee gets sent to the monitor, goal disallowed, Szoboszlai RED, and Man City get a last-minute free-kick. Pure chaos right at the death! pic.twitter.com/rVYHmbHTMS — Football Paparazzi (@PaparazziFutbal) February 8, 2026

It was a confusing, chaotic end to a breathless encounter, leaving Anfield stunned and the City away end delirious.