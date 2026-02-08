(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

His contract comes to an end in the summer, and he has not agreed to an extension with the Premier League champions. Real Madrid have been mentioned as a potential destination for the 26-year-old French international. Meanwhile, Liverpool is already looking at potential alternatives if the defender decides to move on.

Liverpool could move for Micky van de Ven

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the club would consider a move for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

The Netherlands International has been exceptional since moving to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign him.

Liverpool have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and they could play a key role in convincing the player. However, convincing Tattenham will not be easy.

Cristian Romero is expected to move in the summer and will not want to lose both of their starting defenders in one window.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that the Dutchman is a quality player and he could help Liverpool improve.

Van de Ven could be tempted to join

Van de Ven Will look to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. The move to Liverpool could help him achieve that. He would get to play alongside his compatriot Virgil van Dijk as well.

Liverpool have recently completed the signing of Jeremy Jacquet, but they need more depth in the defensive unit. Joe Gomez could be on his way out of the club, along with Konate as well.

Van Dijk, Jacquet, Leoni and Van de Ven could be an exceptional defensive unit for Liverpool if they can pull it off. However, it will be difficult to transfer, and it is likely to be an expensive one as well.