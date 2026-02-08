A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Eder Militao from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has done well in La Liga and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Manchester United believe he could be a quality acquisition and have submitted a €40 million offer for him.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are not ruling out a potential departure for the Brazilian and they are currently analysing the offer. The 28-year-old has been an important player for the club, but they believe that his departure would free up the wage bill and allow them to invest in future transfers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking for a player who can come in and make an immediate impact. The 28-year-old has the quality and experience to thrive in the Premier League, and he could help them tighten up at the back. Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to fight for trophies and return to the Champions League.

The Brazilian knows what it takes to play for a big club, and he has won major trophies with Real Madrid, including the Champions League. His winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Manchester United.

The €40 million investment could prove to be a bargain if the South American manages to adapt to English football.

Manchester United will now be waiting patiently to find out whether they can sign the defender at the end of the season. They have done well to improve in recent windows, but they need further additions if they want to return to the top of English football.