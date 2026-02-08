(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images, (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images))

VAR’s decision to chalk off a late Manchester City goal and send Dominik Szoboszlai off has been widely criticised, with critics claiming that VAR is killing the fun in the game.

The controversy erupted in the dying seconds of Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

What happened: Goal chalked off and Dominic Szoboszlai sent off

The incident occurred in the 100th minute. With Liverpool chasing an equaliser, goalkeeper Alisson Becker had gone up for a corner, leaving the Reds’ goal completely unguarded.

City cleared the danger, and substitute Rayan Cherki launched a counter-attack, striking the ball towards the empty net from the halfway line.

As the ball rolled towards the goal, goal-scorer Dominik Szoboszlai and Erling Haaland engaged in a desperate foot race to the line. Szoboszlai tugged at Haaland’s shirt to slow him down, and the Norwegian striker retaliated by pulling back.

The ball eventually crossed the line, seemingly sealing a 3-1 win for City.

However, VAR intervened. Instead of playing the advantage and allowing the goal to stand, referee Craig Pawson was instructed to disallow the strike.

He brought play back to the initial foul and showed Szoboszlai a straight red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, wiping the goal off the scoreboard in favour of a free-kick.

Pep Guardiola reacts to controversial VAR decision

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left scratching his head at the strict application of the rules over common sense.

Speaking after the match, he expressed his frustration that the game’s natural conclusion was interrupted by technology.

Pep Guardiola on the dramatic ending of the match (via BBC Sport): “Come on referee, give goal and go home!”

Strong reaction against VAR decision

The decision has sparked fury among pundits and fans alike, who feel the rigid application of the laws ruined a spectacular moment.

Gary Neville on Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “You live to watch games like this. I am a fan of VAR but it has just killed the joy. The reason fans watch football matches is for entertainment and for moments like that. Talk about a killjoy. They have just killed one of the great moments of the season.”

Fans also reacted on social media

One wrote:

“What a shocking decision at the end of Liverpool game didn’t deserve a red card just let the goal stand. Process, process is killing the game.”

Another said:

“And that is why VAR is killing the game, you’ve taken away a glorious moment to make sure you got a decision “technically” correct. Absolutely pointless and a poor end to a great second half of football.”