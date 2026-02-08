Manchester United logo on corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have offered a one-year scholarship deal to the highly rated striker Kai Rooney.

The 16-year-old has performed well at the youth level with Manchester United and recently scored four goals in a win over Norwich. The club rates him highly and believes in his potential. They have submitted an initial scholarship offer to the player, which could turn into a three-year professional contract if the player continues to develop as expected, as per The Sun.

The player is yet to agree on the deal, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Rooney is highly rated across England and he has a bright future. He could develop into an important player for Manchester United in future.

The 16-Year-old is the son of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and they need to acquire top young talent. The 16-year-old has the potential to develop into a first-team player for them with the right guidance. The opportunity to extend his stay at Manchester United could be exciting for the young attacker. It remains to be seen what he decides in the coming weeks.

With the offer on the table, the player is expected to decide on his future with his representatives soon.

Manchester United will certainly hope that the player accepts their offer and extends his stay at the club. He could be an asset for them in the long term, and they will not want to lose a player like him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Rooney has no reason to leave them. It is reasonable to assume that all parties will eventually reach an agreement.