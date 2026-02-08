Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to a report from French publication Foot Mercato, they will face competition from Chelsea for the 26-year-old Serbian International. The player will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Italians have not been able to agree on a new contract with him.

Dusan Vlahovic eyeing Premier League move

The player is reportedly interested in moving to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit, and the Serbian would be a useful addition.

He has shown he can score goals consistently and has the physicality to adapt to English football. He could be the ideal target man for them. His ability to score goals and hold up the ball could add a new dimension to the attack. Vlahovic is excellent at bringing others into the fold. Players like Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus could thrive alongside him.

Chelsea keen on Vlahovic

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Things have not gone according to plan for summer signing Liam Delap, and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. If he leaves the club in the summer, Chelsea will need to replace him. The Serbian could be a very useful addition. He will be available on a free transfer, and he could prove to be a major bargain for both clubs.

Vlahovic has shown his quality in Italy with Fiorentina and Juventus. This could be the right time for him to take up a new challenge in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both clubs could be exciting destinations for him.