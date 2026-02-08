(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are closely monitoring the situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with reports suggesting the North London club is ready to battle Chelsea for his signature this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the Serbian marksman is attracting significant interest from the Premier League as his time in Turin draws to a close.

While European giants like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have previously tracked him, England now appears to be his most likely destination.

Tottenham remain “attentive to his evolution,” viewing the 26-year-old as a potential marquee signing to lead their line for the long term.

Dusan Vlahovic set to leave for free in the summer

The alert for Premier League clubs comes as contract talks between Vlahovic and Juventus have completely collapsed.

The striker’s current deal is set to expire in June 2026, meaning he will be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Juventus had hoped to tie down their star forward to new terms, but negotiations stalled over wage demands, leaving the Old Lady resigned to losing a player they once signed for over €80 million for nothing.

This presents a golden market opportunity for Spurs, who could secure a world-class number nine without a transfer fee, though competition for his wages will be fierce.

They do face strong competition from Premier League clubs like Newcastle and Chelsea as well as from abroad.

Vlahovic’s excellent goalscoring record

Despite recent contract distractions, Vlahovic’s pedigree as one of Europe’s most lethal finishers remains undeniable.

Since exploding onto the scene with Fiorentina, the Serbian international has racked up over 90 Serie A goals, consistently ranking among the league’s top scorers.

His record places him in elite company; he is one of the few strikers born after 1999, alongside Erling Haaland, to have breached the 40-goal mark in Europe’s top five leagues so quickly.

Even in a disrupted 2025/26 campaign, Vlahovic has demonstrated his clinical edge, netting 3 times in 4 Champions League appearances before an adductor injury sidelined him in December.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Juventus FC 162 64 16 ACF Fiorentina 108 49 8 FK Partizan Belgrade 27 3 1 Fiorentina Primavera 22 20 1 Total 319 136 26

Spurs scouts are reportedly convinced that his physical profile, aerial dominance, and lethal left foot are tailor-made for the physicality of the Premier League.

Tottenham need a lethal striker

Spurs’ interest in Vlahovic is driven by a looming crisis in their attacking department, with a mass exodus expected this summer.

Richarlison faces an uncertain future, with reports indicating the club is finally ready to cash in on the Brazilian after an inconsistent spell in North London.

Furthermore, the loan experiment with Randal Kolo Muani appears to have failed. The Frenchman has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and is widely expected to return to PSG once his temporary deal concludes.

Compounding the issue is the situation of young talent Mathys Tel, who has been heavily linked with a move away in search of regular first-team football.

With their current options dwindling, landing a proven goalscorer like Vlahović has become a critical priority for the Spurs hierarchy.