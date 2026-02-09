(Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister’s future at the club has once again become the topic of discussion after the latest comments from his father.

Despite being a key part of the midfield, speculation regarding a potential move to Real Madrid continues to swirl, fueled by suggestions that the Spanish giants view the Argentine as a key target to bolster their midfield.

What Carlos Carlos Mac Allister has said about Alexis’ future at Liverpool

Speaking to Win Win All Sports, the midfielder’s father and agent, Carlos Mac Allister, offered a measured take on his son’s career path.

While he was quick to emphasise Alexis’s current commitment to the Reds, he stopped short of ruling out a future departure.

“I have to be prudent. He plays for Liverpool now. In the future, if the opportunity arises and it’s appropriate, he’ll have to make his own decisions. “What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season. Alexis is very happy and comfortable at Liverpool.”

Mac Allister remains key part of Liverpool midfield despite slow start to 25/26 season

The 27-year-old World Cup winner endured a somewhat muted start to the 2025/26 campaign, with critics suggesting his physical levels had dropped. However, he has remained indispensable to Slot’s tactical setup.

Only Virgil van Dijk has matched Mac Allister for total appearances this season, underlining his importance.

While his Premier League goal tally remains low, his Champions League form remains strong, having scored one against Real Madrid and a two-goal masterclass against Qarabag.

Since arriving from Brighton for £35 million in 2023, Mac Allister has transformed the Liverpool engine room.

He played a pivotal role in the club’s 2024/25 Premier League title win and the 2024 League Cup wins.

With a contract running until 2028, Liverpool remains in a strong negotiating position, even though Madrid remains Alexis Mac Allister’s dream destination.

However, with Real Madrid reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation, these “prudent” comments from the Mac Allister camp will certainly keep Anfield officials on high alert.