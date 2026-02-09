(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s difficult season has taken another turn for the worse as head coach Thomas Frank confirmed that defender Destiny Udogie is set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United, Frank revealed that the Italian left-back suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for at least a month.

Destiny Udogie out for four to five weeks

The injury occurred during Tottenham’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Udogie pulled up early in the second half and was forced to limp off the pitch in the 55th minute, replaced by January signing Souza.

While Frank initially hoped the withdrawal was precautionary, subsequent scans have confirmed a hamstring strain.

Frank told reporters (via Football London): “Unfortunately, Destiny has a hamstring injury. He will be out for the next four to five weeks.”

This is a recurring frustration for the 23-year-old, who has struggled with fitness throughout the 2025/26 campaign, having only recently returned from a similar muscular issue.

How many games will Udogie miss for Tottenham?

A four-to-five-week recovery timeline puts Udogie’s return in mid-March.

This means he is guaranteed to miss crucial Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

Perhaps more devastatingly, the ‘outstanding‘ defender is now a major doubt for the first leg of Tottenham’s Champions League Round of 16 tie scheduled for March 10/11.

With fellow star Dejan Kulusevski also a long-term absentee, Frank admitted he “doesn’t know” if the Swede will play again this season, Spurs are severely depleted.

Tottenham’s trouble worsens as relegation threat looms

The loss of Udogie comes at a time when Tottenham are enduring a nightmare domestic run.

Following the defeat at United, Spurs have now gone seven Premier League matches without a win, leaving them in 15th place, just six points above the relegation zone.

While the club has found success in Europe, their league form has been described by Frank as ‘desperate’, with the Dane’s job in danger.

With captain Cristian Romero starting a four-match ban and a growing injury list including Kevin Danso and James Maddison, the North London side is facing a genuine battle to maintain its top-flight status.