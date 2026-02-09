Erling Haaland sends seven-word message to Dominik Szoboszlai after dramatic Anfield comeback

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland took to social media to praise Dominik Szoboszlai following the Hungarian’s stunning free-kick during the dramatic comeback at Anfield on Sunday night.

Despite the intense rivalry on the pitch, Haaland was quick to acknowledge the sheer quality displayed by his former teammate in a match that could prove pivotal in the Premier League title race.

Erling Haaland praises Dominik Szoboszlai for his free-kick

Following the final whistle of the pulsating encounter, Haaland shared a post on Snapchat that quickly went viral.

The Norwegian striker uploaded a still photo from the Liverpool free-kick during the match, with a seven-word message for Szoboszlai.

Haaland captioned the image with a playful seven-word message: “Domi what a goal smile a bit.”

The comment was a direct reference to Szoboszlai’s spectacular long-range strike that opened the scoring, as well as the Liverpool midfielder’s chaotic red card in the end.

Haaland and Szoboszlai are good friends from time at RB Salzburg

The message shows a bond between the two players that predates their time in England.

Haaland and Szoboszlai were close friends during their time at RB Salzburg, where they formed a lethal partnership that terrorized the Austrian Bundesliga and announced their talents to the world in the Champions League.

The close friendship was also seen during the game as the Hungarian midfielder tried to get into Haaland’s head as he stood up to take the winning penalty.

Haaland later revealed what he told Szoboszlai during the friendly exchange. He said: “This is the first time I don’t want to speak with you.

Maybe next time ? pic.twitter.com/MWydTqdEBq — Manchester City US (@ManCityUS) February 8, 2026

Their friendship has remained intact despite playing for the two biggest rivals in English football.

While they are fierce competitors for 90 minutes, their mutual respect is well-documented, with both players frequently speaking highly of each other’s development since leaving Austria.