(Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January signing, Jeremy Jacquet, may have played his final game for Stade Rennais after suffering a severe shoulder injury during their Ligue 1 clash against RC Lens on Saturday.

According to reports from L’Équipe, the 20-year-old defender likely requires surgery, a move that would prematurely end his season in France and potentially delay his arrival on Merseyside.

Jeremy Jacquet unlikely to play again this season

The injury occurred in the 69th minute of Rennes’ 3-1 defeat to Lens.

Jacquet landed awkwardly following a challenge and was visibly distressed, signaling immediately to the bench before being helped off the pitch.

Rennes head coach Habib Beye confirmed the severity of the situation post-match, describing the injury as ‘serious’.

While initial hopes were that a period of rest would suffice, the report suggests that a surgery is the most viable path to a full recovery.

If Jacquet undergoes surgery, he will be sidelined for several months, effectively ending his season with his boyhood club.

It is a bitter blow for the young Frenchman, who had expressed a deep desire to finish his time in Red and Black on a high before officially joining Liverpool on July 1.

Liverpool to closely monitor his recovery

Liverpool, who signed Jacquet in a £60 million deal on winter deadline day will be in constant contact with the Rennes medical staff.

While the injury does not threaten the transfer itself, it adds another layer of frustration to Arne Slot’s defensive planning.

The Reds have already dealt with long-term injuries to Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley this season.

Anfield officials will look to take a patient approach, prioritising the long-term health of the center-back over a rushed return.

The goal is now to ensure Jacquet is fully rehabilitated in time for the start of Liverpool’s 2026/27 pre-season in July.

With Ibrahima Konate’s future still uncertain and Virgil van Dijk turning 35 this year, Jacquet remains a vital part of Liverpool’s future defensive spine, regardless of this temporary setback.