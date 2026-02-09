Liverpool star Mo Salah receives mouth-watering offer to leave Premier League

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool is once again the subject of intense speculation, with Saudi Arabia preparing a dramatic summer move.



According to Daily Mirror, the Egyptian forward has been identified as the ideal successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, with a contract that could see Salah earn as much as £1.2 million per week, a figure that would effectively triple his current salary.

At 33, Salah remains one of the most marketable players in world football.

After nearly a decade at Liverpool, where he has won every major club honour and established himself as a modern Anfield icon, the prospect of a lucrative final chapter abroad is beginning to gather momentum.

Saudi Arabia want Salah to be the face of their league

Saudi Pro League officials are reportedly eager to ensure the league retains a global superstar at the forefront of its project.

With Ronaldo’s future uncertain amid growing frustration over what he perceives as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal in the transfer market, attention has turned to Salah as the next face of the competition.

Ronaldo, who is closing in on the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals, is understood to be weighing up his own next move.

Reports suggest he could even consider an emotional return to Europe, with Sporting frequently mentioned as a romantic destination where his professional journey began.

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists Major Honours 2017–2024 All Competitions 349 211 89 PL, UCL, FA Cup, EFL Cup 2024/25 Premier League 38 29 18 Premier League Title Champions League 9 3 4 – Domestic Cups 5 2 1 EFL Cup Finalist 2025/26 Premier League 17 4 5 Ongoing Champions League 7 2 1 Ongoing Domestic Cups 1 0 0 – Total Liverpool Career 426 251 118 8 Major Trophies

Salah’s stats at Liverpool

Liverpool star is the priority for Saudi Pro League

From the Saudi perspective, Salah represents the perfect combination of elite performance, global appeal, and regional relevance.

As one of the most influential Muslim athletes in the world, his presence would resonate far beyond football, strengthening the league’s cultural and commercial reach across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Saudi Arabia believe that he could immediately fill the void left by Ronaldo.

A record-breaking salary offer from Saudi Arabia, combined with a substantial transfer fee, would test even the strongest resolve.

The Egyptian attacker faces an uncertain future at Anfield after troubles with manager Arne Slot this season and this could be the ideal opportunity for him to make the next big move.

