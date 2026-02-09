(Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto / Alex Livesey - Danehouse via Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw appears to have taken a subtle swipe at former manager Ruben Amorim while hailing the immediate impact of interim boss Michael Carrick.

Speaking following United’s impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham, Shaw showered praise upon Carrick and his impact since taking over as the caretaker manager.

Luke Shaw reveals the “real difference” Michael Carrick has made

In an interview with talkSPORT, Shaw was asked what has changed since Carrick took the reins following Amorim’s sacking in January.

The England international, who has been restored to his preferred left-back role after struggling in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, was glowing in his assessment of the former United midfielder.

He said:

“He’s made lots of differences. But for me, the biggest one is he knows the club, and he knows exactly what’s needed to win football matches, to make everyone happy and to enjoy what we’re doing.

“He’s, of course, won a lot when he was here as a player. So he understands the club, and I think that’s the biggest thing for me.

“He knows how to get the best out of the players, and he’s really doing that.

“Of course, winning football matches is always going to make everyone feel better, and the confidence is at a real high.

“We can’t take our foot off the pedal. We just have to keep going and keep pushing each other.”

Carrick’s immediate impact embarrasses the Amorim era

The statistical contrast between the two managers has been nothing short of staggering.

In just four games, Michael Carrick has secured four wins, including massive results against Manchester City and Arsenal, matching the best-ever winning streak Amorim achieved across 47 matches in charge.

Perhaps most embarrassing for the Portuguese coach is the resurgence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old academy graduate was famously shunned by Amorim, who reportedly felt the midfielder lacked the physical attributes for his demanding system.

Under Carrick, however, Mainoo has looked reborn, controlling the midfield with the same composure that initially earned him England honors.

With United now back in the hunt for a Champions League spot and the mood at Carrington vastly improved, it looks like Carrick has brought back the winning mentality at the club.