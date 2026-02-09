Man United are looking to sign Newcastle star to replace Casemiro in the summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is already taking shape, and a commanding new presence in midfield has emerged as a top priority.



According to The Telegraph, Man United have identified Sandro Tonali as a leading candidate to replace Casemiro, who has confirmed he will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Casemiro’s impending departure marks the end of a short but influential spell in Manchester, and it has accelerated United’s search for a new midfield anchor.

Club sources suggest the Red Devils are planning a major reset in the engine room, with the possibility of more than one midfield arrival if the right opportunities arise.

Sandro Tonali fits the vision of Man United

Tonali’s profile makes him an obvious target. The 25-year-old has been a central figure in Eddie Howe’s side, valued for his composure and leadership qualities.

He combines defensive discipline with the ability to dictate tempo, traits United believe are essential as they transition away from Casemiro’s era.

The Italian’s name resurfaced prominently at the end of the winter transfer window, when Arsenal were linked with a late move.

Mikel Arteta was reportedly assessing midfield options after losing Mikel Merino to injury, though claims of a formal approach were quickly dismissed. Even so, the speculation reignited wider debate about Tonali’s long-term future on Tyneside.

Newcastle United midfielder could be open to exit

Newcastle remain keen to retain Tonali and see him as integral to their project.

Howe is believed to be determined to build around the midfielder, particularly as the club push to re-establish themselves among England’s elite.

However, uncertainty lingers. Tonali’s representatives have hinted recently that Champions League football could be decisive in shaping his next move.

If Newcastle fall short of qualification, the door may open to serious offers and Man United are watching closely.

The Magpies are under no obligation to sell and would demand a significant fee.

Reports suggest Newcastle would only entertain offers in the region of £100 million, reflecting both Tonali’s importance and his age profile.

