Man United want Premier League star who is famous for his long throw-ins

Michael Kayode’s rapid rise in the Premier League has sparked widespread interest, with several of England’s biggest clubs now tracking the Brentford wing-back ahead of a potential summer move.



According to TEAMtalk, both Manchester United and Newcastle United have entered the race to sign the 21-year-old, joining an already competitive field that includes Manchester City.

Kayode has been one of the best performers in his first full season in west London, quickly establishing himself as a key component of Brentford’s system.

His pace and physicality has made him a difficult opponent for wingers across the division, while his trademark long throw-ins have become a genuine attacking weapon, regularly creating chaos in opposition penalty areas and contributing directly to goals.

Brentford’s smart signing is attracting attention

Brentford moved decisively to secure Kayode on a permanent basis last summer, paying around £15 million to Fiorentina after a successful six-month loan spell.

At the time, the deal was viewed as another example of Brentford’s shrewd recruitment model. Less than a year later, that investment looks inspired.

The Italy U21 national team international has shown remarkable maturity for his age, excelling both defensively and in transition.

His ability to stretch play, recover quickly, and contribute in advanced areas has made him attractive to clubs seeking modern full-backs capable of impacting both ends of the pitch.

The reason why Man United are interested in Kayode

Man United see Kayode as a long-term solution in a position that has lacked consistency, particularly with injuries and form fluctuations affecting their wide defensive options.

Although Man United have Diogo Dalot in that position as well as Noussair Mazraoui, the Red Devils are looking for more options and Kayode is someone who offers something completely different.

The attention is not limited to England. Scouts from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have all monitored Kayode in recent months, showing his growing reputation across Europe.

Brentford, however, remain firmly in control. With Kayode under a long-term contract and central to their plans, the club are expected to demand a fee north of £50 million.

