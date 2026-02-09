Decorated manager set to reject Man United move as he is not convinced by them

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of landing one of Europe’s most decorated coaches appear to be fading, with Luis Enrique increasingly likely to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Daily Mirror.



Reports suggest the Spaniard is unconvinced by United’s current direction and does not view Old Trafford as “the right project” at this stage of his career, prompting him to favour a new contract in Paris instead.

United have been without a permanent manager since the dismissal of Rúben Amorim in early January, a decision that forced the club into another period of transition.

While the hierarchy continue to assess long-term options, the immediate impact of Michael Carrick as interim boss has been impossible to ignore.

Michael Carrick’s impressive spell at Man United

Carrick has enjoyed a flawless start to his temporary tenure, winning all four matches he has overseen so far.

Those victories have not come quietly either, with statement wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham helping to stabilise both results and mood around the club.

Despite that impressive run, sources close to United suggest the board are reluctant to rush into a permanent decision.

Carrick’s work has earned widespread praise internally, but the club remain conscious of the need for a long-term vision rather than an emotional appointment based solely on short-term success.

Luis Enrique is widely respect in football

Enrique’s name inevitably surfaced during United’s search. Few managers boast a résumé as strong, treble-winning campaigns with Barcelona and PSG, a proven ability to manage elite dressing rooms, and a clear tactical identity rooted in control, intensity, and positional play.

His success in Paris has also elevated PSG’s standing in Europe, transforming them into a more coherent and competitive force on the biggest stage.

However, from Enrique’s perspective, PSG currently represent stability, ambition, and alignment.

He is deeply involved in shaping the club’s long-term sporting vision and appears unconvinced that United, still navigating structural uncertainty, offer the same clarity.

Man United are expected to continue monitoring a wide range of managerial profiles between now and the end of the season.

The club’s leadership want to ensure that the next appointment fits a broader rebuild, rather than simply reacting to external pressure or fan sentiment.

