Newcastle United man could leave as club faces crisis this season

Newcastle United remain firmly behind Eddie Howe at boardroom level, but growing concern is emerging over whether the head coach himself may eventually decide his future if he feels the mood among supporters continues to sour.



According to journalist Luke Edwards, the club have no intention of dismissing Howe, yet there is an increasing sense that the manager’s own standards, and sensitivity to fan backing, could play a decisive role in what happens next.

The Magpies have struggled for consistency all season. After a fine campaign last season, in which they ended their trophy drought and won the Carabao Cup, they are currently 12th in the league and struggling to make it to European places.

The Magpies’ recent home defeat to Brentford proved to be a pivotal moment.

Newcastle United fan expressed their frustration

It marked one of the first occasions this season where frustration inside St James’ Park became audibly clear, with boos heard after Newcastle conceded three goals at home.

Howe did not shy away from acknowledging those concerns. Speaking after the match, he admitted he understood the disappointment of supporters, particularly given the team’s recent struggles.

Despite these setbacks, Edwards reports that the Newcastle hierarchy remain united in their backing of Howe.

Internally, there is recognition of the context, injuries to key players, a demanding fixture schedule, and the challenge of balancing domestic and European commitments.

Eddie Howe still has the support of the club

From the board’s perspective, Howe is still seen as the right man to lead the club forward.

However, the more delicate issue lies with Howe himself. Edwards suggests that the manager would not choose to remain in a role where he feels unwanted or mistrusted by the supporters.

There is a belief that Howe’s emotional connection to the club and its fans is central to his motivation and if that bond weakens significantly, he may be prepared to step aside, either in the immediate future or at the end of the season.

As results falter and supporter patience is tested, the key question may become whether Howe still feels the same unity and backing that once defined his tenure.

